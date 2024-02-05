Here's What Makes The Toyota Supra Mk4 One Of The Coolest JDM Cars Ever Built

We'll touch on the styling of the MK4 Toyota Supra a little later. However, the basis of the Supra's fame and recognition starts with what's under the hood. The legendary Toyota 2JZ-GTE. For those unfamiliar with Toyota's engine names, the T in the middle of "GTE" stands for turbocharged.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder 2JZ-GTE is renowned for its robust build quality, allowing tuners to crank power output through the roof without internal modification. Its popularity truly went through the roof with the tuner scene (especially after its feature in "The Fast and The Furious"), and the engine found its way under the hood of virtually every single car you could possibly think of. So, while the engine itself did transcend the JZA80 Supra chassis, it's undoubtedly the MK4 Supra's biggest claim to fame.

In stock form, Toyota advertised that the engine made 280 horsepower. However, in the late 1980s, Japanese automakers entered a so-called "gentleman's agreement" not to produce cars with more than 280 horsepower. Conveniently, a bunch of high-performance cars like the Supra and GT-R came with exactly that power output. It's no coincidence that buyers putting stock ones on dynos saw power output prove to be higher, but we digress. The big selling point is that stock-block 2JZ engines have been proven to have power levels nearing 1,000 horsepower, and there's virtually unlimited aftermarket support to make them whatever you want them to be!