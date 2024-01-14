12 Of The Coolest Grand Touring Cars Ever Built

The letters GT crop up in a huge range of automotive segments, from the VW Golf GTI to the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. In almost all cases, the letters stand for "grand touring" — or the Italian "gran turismo," from where the English phrase is originally derived. Arguably, neither of the cars previously mentioned bear any relation to the original meaning of the term, and neither do many of the modern cars that feature GT badging. In the traditional sense, grand touring cars are those built to blend the attributes of a sports car with those of a luxury car, providing the best of both worlds.

They're designed to be well-appointed and comfortable to drive but also powerful and athletic. That makes them excellent for long-distance road trips as well as high-speed driving. Sports cars, by comparison, are traditionally engineered primarily for the latter, while luxury cars focus on comfort over performance. The grand tourer designation stretches back to the days of the European post-war auto industry, and there have been countless GT models produced since. With that in mind, we've rounded up 12 of our favorites that stick out as particularly cool examples of the segment, from classics to cutting-edge cars.