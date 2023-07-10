Koenigsegg Gemera Gets A Ridiculous 2,300 Horsepower Hybrid V8 Option
Koenigsegg, the Swedish automaker known for its devilishly handsome performance rides, has decided to give an obscene V8 makeover to its 4-seater Gemera even before the car enters production. The appropriately named Gemera HV8 comes outfitted with a V8 engine borrowed from the Koenigsegg Jesko, which famously sold out within five days despite its multi-million dollar asking price.
The upcoming plug-in hybrid from Koenigsegg will deliver 1500hp from the slightly modified V8 engine, which the company likes to call Hot V8 after switching its exhaust profile to a top center exit. Linked to the Dark Matter electric motor that is capable of 800hp output, the Gemera's souped-up model can offer 2,300hp worth of hypercar juice and 2,750 Nm of torque.
Koenigsegg claims those are world record figures, and a quick look at the competition proves it. Despite being a four-seater plug-in hybrid that tries to masquerade as an insanely fast family ride, the Gemera HV8 is far ahead of performance-first two-seater sports cars like the Rimac Nevera, Hennessey Venom F5, Bugatti Chiron, Lotus Evija, and Koenigsegg's own Regera model.
For the V8-loving family
Christian von Koenigsegg, founder, and CEO of the company says the Gemera HV8 is the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet that is ready to break multiple records. So far, it looks like the Gemera is indeed the brawniest sports car out there, at least on paper. The company plans to push the Gemera into production next year at its freshly inaugurated Griper Atelier facility, while shipments are expected to begin in 2025.
Unsurprisingly, upgrading to the V8 model won't come cheap. According to the Egg Registry, Koenigsegg would charge $400,000 for this trim. However, if you don't necessarily seek to run errands and pick up groceries in a V8 "mega car," Koenigsegg has the modest triple-cylinder configuration on the table that can still muster a respectable 1,400hp.
With a planned production target of 300 units (which is actually generous given the brand's previous history), Koenigsegg's first four-seated rider will serve a four-wheel drive experience and a nine-speed gearbox in either configuration. Koenigsegg will also offer a Ghost Package for the Gemera to enthusiasts wishing for a sportier look. There is no word on the car's asking price, but rumor has it that it will start at $1.7 million.