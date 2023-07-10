Koenigsegg Gemera Gets A Ridiculous 2,300 Horsepower Hybrid V8 Option

Koenigsegg, the Swedish automaker known for its devilishly handsome performance rides, has decided to give an obscene V8 makeover to its 4-seater Gemera even before the car enters production. The appropriately named Gemera HV8 comes outfitted with a V8 engine borrowed from the Koenigsegg Jesko, which famously sold out within five days despite its multi-million dollar asking price.

The upcoming plug-in hybrid from Koenigsegg will deliver 1500hp from the slightly modified V8 engine, which the company likes to call Hot V8 after switching its exhaust profile to a top center exit. Linked to the Dark Matter electric motor that is capable of 800hp output, the Gemera's souped-up model can offer 2,300hp worth of hypercar juice and 2,750 Nm of torque.

Koenigsegg claims those are world record figures, and a quick look at the competition proves it. Despite being a four-seater plug-in hybrid that tries to masquerade as an insanely fast family ride, the Gemera HV8 is far ahead of performance-first two-seater sports cars like the Rimac Nevera, Hennessey Venom F5, Bugatti Chiron, Lotus Evija, and Koenigsegg's own Regera model.