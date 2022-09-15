What You Never Knew About The Hennessey Venom F5

Anyone lucky enough to be currently in the market for a new hypercar has more choice than ever, thanks to an ever-increasing array of fresh-faced startups and low-volume specials from big manufacturers. They also have more choice of powertrains than prior generations, as the industry is just beginning its shift from internal combustion engines to electric motors. Even market leaders like Bugatti are now focused firmly on the future, with the brand leaving its gas-guzzling V16 behind and preparing to launch an electric hypercar that it claims will "reinvent" the genre.

Among all this talk of change, there are a few companies that remain intent on optimizing their existing technology before trying anything new. For example, Pagani recently announced its latest all-new model, the Utopia, which comes with a traditional Mercedes-AMG bi-turbo V12 which sends 864 horsepower to its rear wheels. That might sound like a lot, but it pales in comparison to the latest offering from American carmaker Hennessey, whose Venom F5 packs over double the horses while weighing roughly the same as its Italian rival. Hennessey is far from the biggest name in the hypercar world, but it has extremely bold ambitions, with the brand hoping to prove that the Venom F5 is the fastest road-legal production car ever made.