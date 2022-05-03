Why You'll Hardly Find Any Hennessey Venom GTs On The Road

John Hennessey founded Texas-based auto tuning shop Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) in 1991 after breaking race records left and right. Earlier that year, Hennessey bought a brand-new Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 to pursue his dream of conquering the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Before he could get to said race, Hennessey developed bespoke turbochargers, exhausts, and tuning mods for his Mitsubishi 3000GT and proceeded to test his creation — the car which he named "VR200" — at the Nevada Open Road Challenge. He finished fourth overall by averaging 164 mph over the 90-mile course, impressive for a tuner and race car driver with no prior experience in the professional circuit.

Hennessey rolled in to Pikes Peak Hill Climb at a respectable 10th place that same year, then took his VR200 to the Bonneville Salt Flats and competed in the F-Production/Supercharged Class. The VR200 achieved an average two-way speed of 177 mph, setting a new class record. The last of Hennessey's maiden tour de force was at the 1991 Nevada Silver State Challenge, where the VR200 averaged 177 mph and was the overall winner of the race.

Hennessey never looked back. establishing Hennessey Performance Engineering in the last months of 1991 to follow his passion for speed. Before hogging today's headlines with the Venom F5 (HPE's first in-house developed supercar), HPE was best known for the Viper Venom 500, the 1,000-horsepower Venom 1000, and the Lotus-based Venom GT. The latter is what Hennessey considers "the supercar I have always dreamed of building" and was HPE's first official attempt at building a car.