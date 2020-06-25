The Lotus Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary is worth a look

The Lotus Exige turns 20 this year. Commemorating this event is the Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary edition. The livery includes an extended pallete of retro-inspired paint colors, unique 20th anniversary badging, and a multitude of standard kit.

“The Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary builds on the Exige’s unrivaled levels of handling and performance,” said Ema Forster, Head of Product Marketing at Lotus. “This special edition of one of our most acclaimed sports cars ever will continue the Lotus ethos of being born for the track and bred for the road.”

The throwback starts with body-colored exterior panels reminiscent of the original Series 1 Exige released in 2000. It includes a body-colored roof, rear wing, and side air intakes. Next, Lotus installed small black ‘sharks fins’ ahead of the rear wheels to protect against chips and cuts from flying stones.

Of course, no anniversary edition is complete without a set of new commemorative badging. The new Lotus Exige Sport 410 has a set of bespoke 20th Anniversary silhouette logos on the front wings and rear bumper. The badges feature a profile image of the Exige Series 1 to add some nostalgia into the fray. You’ll also find the unique badging on the seatbacks and dashboard.

Meanwhile, the interior offers a varied mix of colored Alcantara trim with decorated panel stitching. Speaking of colors, the Lotus Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary is available in three new paint options: Calypso Red, Chrome Orange, and Laser Blue. Additional paint hues include Saffron Yellow, Motorsport Black, and Arctic Silver.

New standard kit includes three-way Nitron adjustable dampers and carbon-fiber exterior panels including a front splitter, rear tailgate, and front access panel. The car also comes with lightweight forged alloy wheels, a DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and a tiller wrapped in fine Alcantara. Options include a titanium exhaust and carbon-fiber sills.

Despite its retro-inspired livery, the hardware remains untouched. The Lotus Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary remains powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine pumping out 410 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the Exige Sport 410 has little trouble rushing to 60 mph in 3.3-seconds.

The new Lotus Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary has a base price of £79,900 or around $99,340 based on current exchange rates. According to Lotus, the anniversary model has £5,412 worth of extras than a regular Exige. The first deliveries are slated to arrive later this year.