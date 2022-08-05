Supercar Brands You've Probably Never Heard Of

In the world of supercars, the market never stands still. Every year, a new wave of startups announce their debut cars, aiming to leave their mark and become the next big success story of the auto market. And there have been plenty of success stories: Just twenty-five years ago, both Koenigsegg and Pagani were plucky startup companies that virtually no one had heard of. Now, they're heavyweights in the industry with loyal fans and overflowing order books.

But, for every company like Koenigsegg or Pagani, there are plenty of smaller automakers that remain in obscurity. This is for a variety of reasons, whether they're new and finding their feet or deliberately limit their production to create a sense of rarity. Sometimes they simply can't find any interested buyers. But, whatever their reason for slipping under most enthusiasts' radars, these supercar companies have remained hidden gems that few people have even heard of.