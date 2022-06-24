Is This Revolutionary 3D Printed Hybrid The Future Of Supercars?

The 21C is not Czinger's first attempt at revolutionizing the old-school method of mass-producing cars using traditional assembly lines – pioneered by the late, great Henry Ford. In 2015, Czinger co-founder Kevin Czinger, then head of Divergent Microfactories, debuted the Blade, the world's first 3D-printed supercar. Underneath its jet fighter-inspired styling is a spaceframe made of printed nodes (metal joining points) connected to carbon fiber tubing (per Motor Trend).

But the Czinger 21C is different. It inherited the tandem seating cockpit of the Blade concept, and it grew more bulbous fenders along the way. But its body design, chassis, and components resulted from Czinger's proprietary Divergent Adaptive Production System or DAPS. The system can use different grades and types of metals or alloys to create a printable component designed exclusively by AI software.

With DAPS, a designer can input specific parameters, and the system will create or adapt a part to fit the designer's desired specifications. Once individual parts are created, DAPS can even figure out how the 3D-printed parts could combine to produce a finished chassis. The result is a cacophony of organic-driven shapes with almost zero hard edges, from the ultra-lightweight subframe all the way to the honeycomb heat shield on the exhaust.

Czinger

What's more, DAPS eliminates the need for huge factories, expensive machines, tooling equipment, and hundreds of technicians to stamp, mold, weld, or fasten thousands of parts in building a car. Czinger's car-building methods are so revolutionary that legacy automakers are taking notice. Motor Trend reports that a particular automaker went to Czinger and asked for a part with parameters that included a 5% reduction in weight (when compared to its predecessor). Czinger ran the parameters through DAPS and made the component with a weight that was a whopping 20% less than the original. The results were so impressive that Czinger won the contract to make the part. It's not a matter of if, but how fast this sort of process will have a major effect on the way parts are designed.