The Hennessey Venom F5 Could Overtake The Bugatti Chiron As The World's Fastest Road Car

We can't get over our fascination with the Hennessey Venom F5. John Hennessey and his team of speed freaks at Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) have made a car from the ground up to break speed records, a magnanimous feat from a Texas-based tuning shop — and now a low-volume automaker — known for defying the rules. "The Venom F5 is engineered to be an unrivaled 'decathlete' among hypercars," said John Hennessey in an HPE press release. "Our customers love speed, so we're fired-up to push the boundaries of what's possible to attempt the world's fastest production car record."

The Venom F5 has a GM LSX-based 6.6-liter V8 (affectionately named Fury) with two custom turbochargers that churn out 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 lb-ft of torque. Fury has such an incredible appetite for power that it shot out flames from the exhaust during its dyno testing in early January 2022. Moreover, the Hennessey Venom F5 is not a bad-looking car. Although not the fairest among the supercar elite (hello Ferrari Roma and Aston Martin Vantage), the Venom F5's hunkered-down and commanding presence is enough to keep exotic hypercars on their toes.