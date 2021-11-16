Novitec Ferrari Roma features subtle aero upgrades and a 695HP turbo V8 motor

Many regard the Ferrari Roma as probably the prettiest car to leave the factory gates of Maranello in quite a while. However, nobody’s stopping Novitec from putting a unique spin on Ferrari’s glorious grand-touring supercar. German tuning house Novitec’s been busy amping up other Ferraris like the F8 Coupe, F8 Spider, and SF90 Stradale. But now, it’s Roma’s turn to hog the tuner lifestyle.

Unlike other modern Ferraris designed for optimal track-focused performance, Roma’s focus on grand-touring, elegance, and style makes it extra special. Still, Novitec wants more from the stock twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine. Pumping out 611 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque from the factory, Novitec gave the engine its usual array of tuner mods like the brand’s proprietary N-Tronic control module to optimize the ignition, throttle response, and boost pressure.

Oh, and the N-Tronic Module also boosts horsepower. The Novitec Ferrari Roma now has 695 horsepower and 651 pound-feet of torque at its disposal. Combined with high-performance and higher-flow catalytic converters, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than stock) and zero to 124 mph in a scant 8.9-seconds. Additionally, the top speed is more than 202 mph.

Of course, no Novitec creation is complete without an aerodynamically-optimized body kit. But for the Ferrari Roma, Novitec (thankfully) kept it simple yet purposeful. It has a new front apron, a front splitter, a new front grille, and updated headlight trims made of glossy naked carbon fiber. It also has aero side sills, carbon mirror caps, a new diffuser with a vertical fin, and an active rear spoiler.

Rounding up the exterior upgrades are unique Vossen NF10 forged wheels measuring 21-inches in the front and 22-inches at the back. Those slick alloys are available in many colors or surface finishes to match your endless whims and desires. Furthermore, the new wheels get wider high-performance rubber to harness all that newfound power towards the pavement.

Other performance-enhancing mods include 35mm lower springs and a hydraulic front lift system to raise the front by 1.6-inches to clear speed bumps and other road hazards. Meanwhile, Novitec will cover the interior in many colors of leather and Alcantara, if you prefer. Pricing remains unannounced, but modding a supercar is not for the faint of heart – especially given the Roma’s sub-$223,000 base price.