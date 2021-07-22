This Novitec Ferrari SF90 Stradale has a 1,033HP hybrid powertrain

German tuning house Novitec has set its sights on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. After giving us goosebumps with its power and visual upgrades for the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Ferrari SP1 Monza last year, Novitec is moving the goalposts with its interpretation of an Italian hybrid supercar.

Yes, we’ve all seen hyper-tuned versions of the SF90 Stradale, particularly the one created by Wheelsandmore unveiled last May. Now, that car has 1,102 horsepower and a 217 mph top speed, courtesy of what Wheelsandmore calls a “Tec-Tronic control module,” perhaps with no reference to the popular 90’s rap-dance song.

On the other hand, Novitec’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale has a different appeal. It has a nice set of staggard Vossen 20-inch and 21-inch forged wheels and massively wide tires that look awesome. Novitec also gave it new sport springs to improve both the stance and handling, lowering the vehicle by an inch on all fours. Novitec claims an aerodynamically-optimized body kit is in the works, but we like it as is, even without a tacky widebody kit. It has a modified tuner vibe, and that’s nice.

Behind the cabin are the same twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a hybrid powertrain with three electric motors. But where a stock Ferrari SF90 Stradale pumps out 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, Novitec gave the gas engine a high-performance exhaust system with 100-cell metal catalytic converters. Additionally, the engine is thermally insulated to reduce heat soak, with the option of adorning the engine bay with 999 fine gold-plating. The result is 1,033 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque.

In addition, the exhaust system is available in two variants: stainless steel or Inconel. Both come with massive 4.5-inch exhaust tips and can be optioned with or without active valve control to control the noise levels. It may have more power than stock, but it still goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5-seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph.

At present, Novitec is still refining the exterior and mechanical mods, so we’re expecting a bit more power and a bit more drama from its Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Of course, we’re also expecting a custom interior with more delicate materials to complement its tuner vibe. We have no word yet on pricing, but the sky’s the limit given a stock SF90 Stradale starts upwards of $500,000.