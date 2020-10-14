Novitec unleashes Ferrari Monza SP1 with more power and exclusive goodies

German tuning house Novitec has unleashed its version of the Ferrari Monza SP1. Whenever we see the Novitec name on a Ferrari, you can bet the house it’s going to be special. Take for instance the Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo unveiled a couple of months ago. It gave the car a set of custom forged wheels, an aerodynamic body kit, and a 787-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine. And from the looks of it, you get the same deal in Novitec’s Ferrari Monza SP1.

The biggest change is a bespoke exhaust system finished in 999 fine gold plating. According to Novitec, gold dissipates heat more effectively than bare metal and is also the reason why Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1 has an engine bay lined in precious gold, as well.

According to Novitec, this novel exhaust system is available in stainless steel or INCONEL material. If you have the money – which we assume you do, since you have a Ferrari Monza SP1 or SP2 – we highly suggest you go for the latter.

INCONEL is a nickel-chromium superalloy used in Formula 1 racing cars. The material is highly resistant to oxidation and corrosion, and it’s best suited for extreme applications where the material is subjected to immense pressure and heat. This go-fast mod is suitable for the two-seat Monza SP2, as well, and the new exhaust design significantly reduces engine backpressure while allowing the motor to breathe freely, resulting in more power and torque.

How much power? According to Novitec, the standard 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine now has 34 more horses and 45 more torques than stock. It now produces 844 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, up from 809 horsepower and 530 pound-feet from a stock Monza SP1 or SP2. It now accelerates to 60 mph from rest in 2.8-seconds and has a top speed of over 186 mph.

Also new are staggered Novitec wheels by Vossen, which can be ordered in a variety of colors and finish variants. Measuring 21-inches at the front and 22-inches at the back, the center-locking wheels are among the lightest in the industry. Novitec’s package also includes lightweight sport springs (that may or may not include the standard front lift system) and a fully-bespoke leather and Alcantara interior rendered in any color or combination to your liking.

Interested? The Novitec Ferrari Monza SP1 can be ordered now.

Ferrari Monza SP1 Gallery