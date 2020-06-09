Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo rocks 787 hp

Novitec is a company that’s been customizing Ferraris for a long time, making an already fast car even faster. It’s latest product is the Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo that has its engine tuned to produce 787 hp. Novitec says that much power can push the car to 340 km/h.

In addition to tuning the engine for more power, the vehicle also has a Novitec high-performance exhaust system that optimizes power and sound while shedding weight. An aerodynamic body kit is under development, and the customized car rolls on 21-inch and 22-inch forged wheels. The company can also fit the Ferrari with sport springs that can be optionally combined with a front lift system.

Various interior refinements are offered for additional customization of the vehicle. Novitec has developed various performance kits for the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine found inside of the F8 Tributo. Two plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic control modules introduce new programming for the V-8 engine injection and ignition systems.

The modules also modify the boost pressure control. The first tuning stage increases power by 67 hp more than the production engine and 112 Nm of torque to a peak of 882nm. Once fitted with the custom tuning and other accessories, the vehicle can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.7 seconds.

The available custom exhaust is made from stainless steel and was designed with insulation to lower temperatures in the engine bay. The custom exhaust can be had with and without electronic sound management. Ferrari owners can combine the custom exhaust system with the production exhaust tips or Novitec’s offering. One particular useful modification is the availability of a front that system for cars that didn’t come with the option from the factory. It can raise the car by 40mm in the front.