The Hennessey Venom F5 Has A Hidden Piece Of NASA History Where You'd Never Notice

As expected from a limited-edition megabuck hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5 has no shortage of quirky features. For starters, HPE used gold in the engine bay for better heat dissipation, a trick we first saw in the mind-boggling McLaren F1. It also has a custom U-shape steering wheel or yoke, and the one-piece carbon-fiber seats are lighter than in a McLaren Senna. However, the Venom F5 has a few more quirks unbeknownst to you and me. But thanks to popular auto YouTuber Doug DeMuro, we discovered the Venom F5's key has a hidden piece of NASA history that you'll find hard to notice.

Every Venom F5 comes with what HPE calls a "treasure chest." Inside the treasure chest is a jewelry box containing the aluminum keyfob; under it is a battery tinder and a tow hook. The keyfob is more interesting since it is unlike any keyfob we've seen before. According to DeMuro, the Venom F5's headlights were the inspiration behind the keyfob's unusual shape, and behind the fob is an actual key that you pull out to open the gas filler cap. There's also an Allen key that you can use to remove the rear engine cover.

But the biggest quirk is the small piece of metal on the key fob that indicates the car's serial number. DeMuro claims the metal is from a supporting structure from the Space Shuttle, and HPE's founder John Hennessey got the pieces of metal from his astronaut buddy, who undertook numerous space missions. In other words, John Hennessey wanted a part of the Space Shuttle in his ultimate creation, and it's a fitting tribute to a car that scoots like an actual rocketship.