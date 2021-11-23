Hennessey completes first delivery of Venom F5 supercar

American tuner and automaker Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has completed the first delivery of its highly-awaited Venom F5 supercar. Dressed in Mojave Gold yellow paint, Venom F5 #1 celebrates a lengthy development and gestation period no thanks to COVID-19.

Hennessey first unveiled the Venom F5 supercar concept in 2014. Meanwhile, the automaker presented a production mule at the 2017 SEMA show along with some unbelievable numbers. If you’re not privy to the Venom F5, Hennessey’s latest creation exists for the sole purpose of being the fastest roadgoing car on the planet.

Yes, it’s a bold claim, to be honest, but Hennessey is known for creating insanely badass monster trucks and tuner vehicles that boggle the mind. The Venom F5 is Hennessey’s first-ever 100-percent bespoke supercar. In addition, the Venom F5 commemorates HPE’s 30th anniversary this year, just in time for what the official @HennesseyPerf Twitter account suggests is the vehicle’s first customer delivery.

Powering the Venom F5 is a custom 6.6-liter turbocharged V8 gasoline engine pumping out 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque in its highest configuration. Affectionately called “Fury” by HPE, the engine is exclusively built in-house by HPE. Power goes to the rear wheels using a seven-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual transmission with a limited-slip differential.

And since the Venom F5 weighs under 3,000 pounds (1,260 kilograms), it has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,298 horsepower-per-ton, capable of rushing from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds and zero to 124 mph in under five seconds. In addition, it has a theoretical top speed of 311 mph (500 kph), enough to threaten the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and the SSC Tuatara for the ultimate speed crown.

Hennessey also unveiled a new Venom F5 rendered in Lausanne Silver paint with red, white, and blue striping. The car will be on display at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles beginning December 2, 2021.

HPE is only making 24 examples of the Venom F5, and every unit sold out faster than expected despite base prices starting at $2.1-million each. It’s a lot of money for a hypercar, but where else can you get a supercar named after the highest category of wind speeds in the Fujita tornado intensity scale?

What’s more, we heard through the grapevine that Hennessey is prepping up an official top speed record run for the Venom F5, and it could happen early next year. Can the Venom F5 claim the world’s fastest production car title? The countdown begins now.