Which Cars Have A V35A Engine Under The Hood & How Much Horsepower Can They Produce?

Toyota is one of the top dogs in the automotive industry, but even it sometimes must shake things up. That's exactly what the company did when it decided to start phasing out the V8 engines from many of its vehicle models. While this shift was primarily for better fuel efficiency and more environmentally-friendly powertrains, it falls in line with the Japanese manufacturer's more recent goals of reaching carbon neutrality. However, with such a drastic change, Toyota needed a strong new engine to fill the V8-sized hole under the hood. Enter the V35A engine.

First introduced in 2017, the V35A-FTS is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It is gasoline-powered, featuring a direct injection fuel system, Dual Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), and 3,444 cc of displacement, despite having "35" in the name and Toyota advertising it as a 3.5-liter engine. Rounding aside, the V35A quickly proved it was an apt replacement for the V8 engines found in many of the company's cars. It even became one of Toyota's highest horsepower engines ever built (more on that later), so it should be no surprise the V35A stayed around long-term. However, whether you want to know if your Toyota or Lexus is affected by the V35A engine recall or you're just curious, let's breakdown where you can find the V6.