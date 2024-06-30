Which Cars Have A V35A Engine Under The Hood & How Much Horsepower Can They Produce?
Toyota is one of the top dogs in the automotive industry, but even it sometimes must shake things up. That's exactly what the company did when it decided to start phasing out the V8 engines from many of its vehicle models. While this shift was primarily for better fuel efficiency and more environmentally-friendly powertrains, it falls in line with the Japanese manufacturer's more recent goals of reaching carbon neutrality. However, with such a drastic change, Toyota needed a strong new engine to fill the V8-sized hole under the hood. Enter the V35A engine.
First introduced in 2017, the V35A-FTS is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It is gasoline-powered, featuring a direct injection fuel system, Dual Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), and 3,444 cc of displacement, despite having "35" in the name and Toyota advertising it as a 3.5-liter engine. Rounding aside, the V35A quickly proved it was an apt replacement for the V8 engines found in many of the company's cars. It even became one of Toyota's highest horsepower engines ever built (more on that later), so it should be no surprise the V35A stayed around long-term. However, whether you want to know if your Toyota or Lexus is affected by the V35A engine recall or you're just curious, let's breakdown where you can find the V6.
What cars have a V35A engine?
As noted, Toyota's V35A engine replaced the V8 in many models, so there is quite a list of vehicles that have it under the hood. Of course, a general statement like that doesn't do much good, so here are the models that feature a V35A.
The V35A made its debut in the 2018 Lexus LS 500 alongside a new 10-speed automatic transmission. While it marked the first time a V6 powered an LS, it certainly wasn't the last. In fact, the V35A became a staple of Lexus' line of luxury sedans, appearing in the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 models. The engine also made its way over to Lexus' luxury SUVs, the LX 600 and GX 550. It's under the hood of the former's 2022, 2023, and 2024 models, powering the 2024 models of the latter. At the time of this writing, the Lexus LS 500, LX 600, and GX 550 are all still rocking the V35A to this day.
Under the Toyota banner, the V35A has been in the Toyota Tundra since the 2022 model. This includes the twin-turbo engine inside the 2024 Tundra, the 2024 Toyota Tundra Platinum, and the Tundra Hybrid models. Naturally, Toyota also had to put the V6 in its SUVs, starting with the 2023 Sequoia Hybrid and carrying on to present-day models.
How much horsepower can they produce?
Given that the V35A has become the powerhouse behind many of Toyota's popular models, it's a safe bet to assume the V6 packs a sizable punch, especially if it's featured in many vehicles that were previously powered by a V8. But how strong is it actually? Well, some cars got a boost to their horsepower, while others had to sacrifice a little for better fuel efficiency.
The V35A found in the 2018 Lexus LS 500 produces 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, which was a slight downgrade from the 486 horsepower of the 2017 model. The Toyota Tundra also saw a similar drop in power, but only on the SR trim. The 2022 base model produces 348 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, weaker than the 381 horsepower of its 2021 counterpart. However, 2022 Tundras with different trims get an upgrade to 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, both of which put its predecessor to shame. The 2022 Lexus LX generates 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, while the 2021 model only made 383 horsepower. Last but certainly not least, the 2023 Sequoia saw a massive improvement to its performance, producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque compared to the 2022's 381 horsepower.