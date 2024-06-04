How To Know If Your Toyota Or Lexus Is Affected By The Current V35A Engine Recall

Late last month, Toyota announced the recall of around 102,000 2022 and 2023 model year Lexus LX600 SUVs and Toyota Tundra trucks. The recall involved "machining debris" left inside the engine that could cause malfunctions. This is, of course, bad news if you're driving. It's not as wide-reaching as the ongoing faulty Takata airbag recall, but 102,000 units certainly isn't small. The engine in question is the V35A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that powers both affected vehicles.

Officially, owners will be notified by mail in July. However, if you or someone you know has one of these cars sitting in the driveway and wants to know if it's affected, there are a number of ways you can get ahead of the game and at least be prepared to send your vehicle off to get fixed. First, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the governmental body in charge of regulating safety recalls, has a tool on its website that will tell you whether or not your vehicle is under recall and what you should do about it. Toyota itself also has some tools in place.