Every Toyota Tundra Generation Ranked From Worst To Best

The Toyota Tundra has been a mainstay of the full-size pickup truck game ever since it debuted in the 2000 model year. Although it hasn't quite matched the sales of its American-made counterparts like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, or Ram 1500, the Tundra has consistently proved to be a dependable pickup from what is arguably the most reliable car manufacturer on the planet. It may not have that American muscle, but Toyota knows how to make a vehicle that can last you for many, many years with little to no issue.

The Toyota Tundra hits its 25th year of production with the 2025 model year, and over its quarter of a century lifespan, the pickup has undergone a good deal of change. In fact, there have been three distinct generations in that time frame with the most recent starting in the 2022 model year. As is the case with any vehicle model that has been around for multiple decades, the Tundra has changed over time, and there are some model years that are better than others.

After all, not every generation of the pickup truck is created equal or has held up the same way. That doesn't mean any of them are particularly bad, but there are degrees of difference between them. After going through reviews of the various trucks over its existence and reliability reports from publications like Consumer Reports, this little list ranks which generation of the Toyota Tundra stands at the top.