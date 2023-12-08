Tacoma Vs. Tundra: Which Toyota Truck Is Right For You?

Choosing a truck from Toyota often boils down to one question: the Tacoma or the Tundra? They're both popular, reliable Toyota trucks but offer very different driving experiences. Which one you want will hinge primarily on how much power you need.

Over the past two decades, the trucks have undergone significant changes, but they remain the same at the core. The differences between the two make it so you can't really "replace" one with the other. The Tacoma is small, and the Tundra is big. If you need a cheap reliable truck, you should get yourself a Tacoma, and if you want something bigger with more oomph, get a Tundra.

Comparing these two is similar to comparing the Hilux and the Tundra. Because Toyota doesn't make the Hilux for the U.S. anymore, the Tacoma is essentially what passes for a modern Hilux in America. Tacoma's lighter build and smaller form make it much better for driving trails and maneuvering tricky off-road biomes, much like the Hilux.