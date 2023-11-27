6 New Vehicles That Are Ready To Go Off-Roading Fresh Off The Lot

There are more than 4 million miles of roads and highways in the United States, and about a third of those are unpaved gravel or dirt roads. For drivers who live on one of those rough roads or wish to travel to places where there are no roads, the domestic vehicle market offers several capable options that can handle tough terrain with ease.

In decades past, off-road worthy vehicles were often ill-suited for highway driving, as many were noisy, difficult to handle, or simply offered subpar fuel mileage. Those days are gone, however, as there are currently many trucks and SUVs on the US market that can go seamlessly from a rocky trail to an interstate highway and back again with ease.

Here, we are taking a look at six currently available vehicles that can take you over the river and through the woods without modification while also providing the same comfort and safety features modern vehicle buyers are accustomed to.