Every Generation Of Toyota 4Runner Ranked Least To Most Valuable

Toyota edged out Ford last year as the bestselling auto brand in the United States, with a shade less than 2 million vehicles sold. Five of the ten best-selling vehicle models worldwide are Toyotas, including the Camry, Hilux, and CR-V.

While it may not be at the top of sales charts with an average of fewer than 100,000 sold yearly since 2005, Toyota's 4Runner has established a reputation for durability and lasting value since it first hit the roads and trails in the United States in 1984. That first 4Runner was essentially just a Hilux with a rear seat and a fiberglass camper shell added on.

The first update to the 4Runner came for the 1990 model year, and the mid-sized SUV is now in its fifth generation. Let's compare how each of the five eras of this venerated model compare in terms of their current value and take a closer look at how the 4Runner has evolved over its almost 40 years in development.