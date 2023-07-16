Every Toyota Hilux Generation Ranked Worst To Best

Since its introduction in 1968, the Toyota Hilux has garnered a global reputation as one of the most dependable pickup trucks ever produced. This distinguished status has been forged over a span of more than 55 years, during which millions of Hilux trucks have been sold worldwide.

The name Hilux itself is derived from the combination of high and luxury, a title it has truly earned in contemporary times. Originating as a modest work truck, the Hilux has since evolved into a powerful luxury vehicle renowned for its exceptional comfort, consistent reliability, and impressive strength. It has gained the trust of companies and families alike in challenging terrain, ensuring safety and security. In remarkable instances, the Hilux has even served as a reliable combat vehicle.

The Toyota Hilux has changed in a lot of big ways over its history, which now spans eight distinct generations. While some iterations featured more substantial improvements than others, every generation contributed unique advancements. We're taking a look at every Toyota Hilux generation and then ranking them from worst to best, looking at overall improvements over preceding generations, drivability, reliability, and the profound impact each Hilux had on the automotive industry.