Every Big Way The Toyota Hilux Has Changed In The U.S. Over The Years

According to Toyota, the name Hilux is a portmanteau of the words "high" and "luxury." While definitely not luxurious by modern standards, the Hilux was arguably plusher than Toyota's Briska and Light Stout, the trucks that it replaced when it debuted in 1968. The first-generation Hilux was designed by Toyota, but production was outsourced to another Japanese manufacturer — Hino Motors.

Although a few different configurations of the Hilux were available globally, the U.S. market initially only got a standard cab with a short (six-foot) cargo bed. All of the little trucks were rear-wheel drive only with a column-shifted four-speed manual transmission.

The second-generation Hilux that was introduced for the 1973 model year wasn't significantly different from the outgoing truck but for slightly updated styling and an optional floor shifter for the four-speed manual transmission, a move that necessitated a pair of modern bucket seats instead of a full-width bench seat. For the first time ever, an automatic transmission was also offered with select trim levels.

As the 1970s wore on, the second-generation Hilux started to self-fulfill its name, especially in the American market. A larger 2.2-liter engine was introduced, as well as upscale trims like the SR5, and even a five-speed manual transmission with an overdrive gear for highway cruising. It was also during this time that Toyota started to market the Hilux to American buyers as simply the "Toyota Truck" or "Pickup," a trend that would endure until the mid-1990s.