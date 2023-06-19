Is The 4th Gen Toyota Hilux Really That Good? Or Is It Just Overhyped?
Before Tacoma, T100, or Tundra, became household names, Toyota marketed a one-size-fits-all truck for the U.S. market, known simply as the Toyota Pickup. In other parts of the world, the same truck was called the Hilux. Whatever you call it, the endearing popularity is undeniable. Particularly the fourth-generation models, which were sold in America from 1984 to 1988.
Marty McFly's truck in "Back to the Future" was a black, 4th-gen Hilux, tricked out with a brace of KC Daylighter off-road lights, tubular bumpers, and a fake roll bar. Ditto for the red diesel-powered 1988 truck on the U.K. version of Top Gear, which was driven down a flight of stairs, crashed into a tree, submerged underwater for five hours, and set on fire. After all that abuse, the truck was still able to run and drive.
The 4th-Gen Hilux showcased many firsts for Toyota trucks, including the first Xtracab, which stretched the passenger cabin with a small quarter window and secure, dry storage space behind the front seats. This generation also debuted engines with fuel injection and turbocharging, as well as the first V6 engine and a transition to independent front suspension for the four-wheel drive version in 1986, although hardcore off-roaders still prefer the rougher-riding but more durable straight front axle of the earlier models.
The truck's 22R engine was famous for reliability
No discussion of Hilux lore would be complete without mentioning its incredibly reliable 2.4 liter four-cylinder engine, dubbed the 22R. Like Chrysler's vintage and contemporary Hemi series of V8 engines, Toyota's little inline-4 also featured swirl-inducing hemispherical combustion chambers. Even so, the power output for fuel-injected (called the 22RE) non-turbocharged variants was only a modest 116 horsepower. The 22R was more known for its longevity than horsepower, with many reaching distances in excess of 200,000 miles.
In spite of the fact that the 4th gen Hilux was only sold in the U.S. for five model years, the trucks seemed like a ubiquitous part of the landscape for decades. The reason for that is within five short years, over 1.5 million Toyota Pickups were sold in the North American market.
Though long relegated to just being a used pickup for utilitarian purposes, the fourth-generation Hilux is now reaching collector car status, particularly among members of Generation X who have fond memories from their youth. According to the valuation website classic.com, the average selling price for a 4th gen Hilux over the past 12 months is $22,958 — not too shabby for a truck that likely sold for under $10,000 when it was new.