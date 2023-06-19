Is The 4th Gen Toyota Hilux Really That Good? Or Is It Just Overhyped?

Before Tacoma, T100, or Tundra, became household names, Toyota marketed a one-size-fits-all truck for the U.S. market, known simply as the Toyota Pickup. In other parts of the world, the same truck was called the Hilux. Whatever you call it, the endearing popularity is undeniable. Particularly the fourth-generation models, which were sold in America from 1984 to 1988.

Marty McFly's truck in "Back to the Future" was a black, 4th-gen Hilux, tricked out with a brace of KC Daylighter off-road lights, tubular bumpers, and a fake roll bar. Ditto for the red diesel-powered 1988 truck on the U.K. version of Top Gear, which was driven down a flight of stairs, crashed into a tree, submerged underwater for five hours, and set on fire. After all that abuse, the truck was still able to run and drive.

The 4th-Gen Hilux showcased many firsts for Toyota trucks, including the first Xtracab, which stretched the passenger cabin with a small quarter window and secure, dry storage space behind the front seats. This generation also debuted engines with fuel injection and turbocharging, as well as the first V6 engine and a transition to independent front suspension for the four-wheel drive version in 1986, although hardcore off-roaders still prefer the rougher-riding but more durable straight front axle of the earlier models.