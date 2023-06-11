Toyota Hilux Vs. Toyota Tacoma: What's The Difference?

The Toyota Hilux, while absent from U.S. roads, is famous all over the world for being nearly indestructible as far as compact trucks go. It's equally at home doing normal truck-related tasks, including but not limited to: daily driving, working on the farm, carrying tools and building supplies, towing a trailer, carrying a machine gun in the bed, and a numerous other tasks. It's well-rounded to say the least.

The Tacoma, on the other hand, can accomplish many of the same tasks. The presence of the TRD Pro trim implies that it's a competent off-roader. The truck is undoubtedly popular as a daily driver in the U.S., and it's been the faithful steed of many farmers and tradesmen for decades.

In recent years, the two trucks have become distinctive vehicles. The trucks may have a considerable amount of overlap as far as function goes, but each truck has its own specialties and use cases.