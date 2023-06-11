Toyota Hilux Vs. Toyota Tacoma: What's The Difference?
The Toyota Hilux, while absent from U.S. roads, is famous all over the world for being nearly indestructible as far as compact trucks go. It's equally at home doing normal truck-related tasks, including but not limited to: daily driving, working on the farm, carrying tools and building supplies, towing a trailer, carrying a machine gun in the bed, and a numerous other tasks. It's well-rounded to say the least.
The Tacoma, on the other hand, can accomplish many of the same tasks. The presence of the TRD Pro trim implies that it's a competent off-roader. The truck is undoubtedly popular as a daily driver in the U.S., and it's been the faithful steed of many farmers and tradesmen for decades.
In recent years, the two trucks have become distinctive vehicles. The trucks may have a considerable amount of overlap as far as function goes, but each truck has its own specialties and use cases.
Toyota's famous midsize trucks
Contrary to what they may look like, the Hilux is not the Tacoma for the rest of the world, and the Tacoma is not a reworked Hilux for American roads.
Down to the platform, the two trucks share very few functional components. For example, the upcoming 2024 Tacoma shares a platform with the most recent generation of Sequoia and Tundra. Meanwhile, the current generation of Hilux, launched in 2015, is based off of an improved and reworked version of Toyota's IMV platform, the same used in the Toyota Fortuner — another overseas market SUV.
Next, the drivetrains and engine options are almost entirely different between the Tacoma and Hilux. The current Tacoma is available with either a 2.7-liter four cylinder, or a 3.5-liter V6. The 2024 model gets a turbocharged 2.4-liter four cylinder engine and an option hybrid drivetrain. The Hilux, in some markets like Australia, also get a 2.7-liter, but most other areas where the Hilux is sold come with a 2.4-liter or 2.8-liter turbo diesel.
Different trucks with different uses
Perhaps the biggest gap between the Hilux and the Tacoma is how the trucks are used and where they're sold. The Hilux is sold across most continents and is designed, according to Toyota, to operate in very hot climates, or areas where roads do not exist. Think African deserts, desolate parts of the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. A Toyota press release from the launch of the eighth generation Hilux notes that the truck was built with workers in mind, people who rely on a truck for their livelihood. Additionally, first responders in areas where clear paths are hard to come by where considered in the development. The diesel powertrain means that the truck can share fuel with heavy equipment or generators nearby.
The Tacoma, as capable as the truck is for off-roading and for work-duty, is not designed with the same use cases in mind. At the top trim, it's an enthusiast's truck that's perfectly at home going mudding or sitting in a parking lot. And that's not a bad thing, it's just built for a different climate. Really, the only thing the Hilux and Tacoma share with each other is the Toyota badge on the grille.