How Toyota Ranks Amongst The Most Reliable Car Brands

Anyone who purchases a new or used vehicle hopes that the one they buy will have very few issues while they own it, and they hope it lasts a long time. Cars can be a major financial burden on people, so the less stress surrounding the vehicle just makes that burden less burdensome. This goes for people buying their very first car or their sixth. Sure, it's neat to have a vehicle with a ton of bells and whistles, but if it is going to break down on you fairly quickly, are those bells and whistles worth it?

From personal experience, this was a major factor in choosing my first car, and I had always heard of how reliable Toyota vehicles were, which propelled me to get a Toyota Tacoma. That was in 2010, and I am still driving that car today. The Japanese automaker has a reputation for making solid, well-made vehicles, which is partly why five of them rank among the 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2023, according to Car and Driver. That includes trucks like the Tacoma, SUVs like RAV4, and sedans like the Camry.

Now, this reliability may be their anecdotal reputation, but do the actual reports of their reliability measure up to their sterling word of mouth?