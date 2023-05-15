Faulty Airbags Lead GM To Recall Almost A Million Vehicles

Airbags have had it rough in 2023. Just days ago, BMW issued a stern do not drive warning for 90,000 drivers who neglected to have defective airbags replaced. That recall resulted from a larger recall of vehicles equipped with certain Takata airbags. The battle to wrangle those vehicles has spanned nearly a decade.

Now, General Motors is recalling nearly 1 million vehicles equipped with airbags from Tennessee-based ARC Automotive. Much like Takata's defect, some ARC airbags apparently can send metal shards flying at drivers and passengers when deployed. At least two deaths have been recorded across seven reported incidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has investigated the issue for nearly eight years, culminating in this week's conclusion that ARC must issue a widespread recall, the Associated Press reports. There are 284 million such vehicles on the road today, and the NHTSA has determined that 67 million of these ARC airbags are installed in vehicles. The total vehicle count may be much smaller, as many affected models have more than one airbag installed.

GM has preemptively identified defects in certain models from the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia lines for model years 2014 through 2017. This comes after dealerships started receiving notices of the recall on May 10. Vehicle owners will begin hearing about their options for remedy on June 26, according to the safety recall report.