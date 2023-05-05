BMW Issues Do-Not-Drive Warning For 90,000 Cars

BMW has issued an urgent "do not drive" warning to the owners of approximately 90,000 vehicles in the United States. This is an official recall affecting Takata airbags in several BMW models manufactured between 2000 and 2006, including BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, and BMW X5s.

The airbags use an inflation component called PSAN, and faulty installations can result in an explosive deployment. Accident victims risk serious injury or death, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns. The latest notice confirms that these airbags have claimed 25 lives, plus injuries for at least 400 people to date.

This is part of a widespread recall, with the earliest investigations beginning in 2014. To be clear, BMW isn't the only company affected by this particular recall. The Takata recall affects 67 million airbags in "tens of millions of vehicles," notes the NHTSA. Takata provides airbags for dozens of prominent automotive brands, and most of the big names appear on the list.

"If you have a model year 2000-2006 BMW with a recalled Takata airbag, get it repaired immediately – for free. These inflators are two decades old now and, with every day that passes, they become even more dangerous as they can rupture even in a minor crash," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said. The explosion could send fragments of its metal components flying toward your face.

BMW has helped facilitate airbag replacements since 2016, and most affected vehicles have successfully been repaired. Still, some keep rolling despite the danger.