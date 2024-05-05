About The 2024 Toyota Tundra Twin-Turbo V6 Engine

Unlike its first and second-gen forebearers, the 2024 Toyota Tundra is sold with no V8 engine option. Under the hood of every Toyota Tundra is a V35A-FTS V6 engine with 3.4 liters of displacement and forced induction courtesy of twin turbochargers, the latter ensuring that full-size truck buyers wouldn't miss the burly and torque-y nature of the venerable 5.7-liter V8 that powered the old Tundras.

The Toyota Tundra shares its new twin-turbo V6 engine with the Lexus LX 600 and LS 500 flagship sedan, an indomitable powerhouse that produces 358 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque in base models and up to 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque in higher trim grades.

Of course, the crème of the crop is Toyota's i-FORCE Max Hybrid powertrain that combines turbocharged V6 power with an electric motor tucked neatly within the standard 10-speed transmission. The Tundra Hybrid has 437 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, and it comes standard on the Tundra TRD Pro and Capstone.

Meanwhile, the hybrid powertrain remains optional on the Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition. The Tundra shares its potent hybrid V6 powertrain with the also-new Sequoia full-size SUV. For perspective, the i-FORCE Max Hybrid V6 produces around 56 more horses and 182 lb-ft more torque than the previous 5.7-liter V8.