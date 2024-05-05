About The 2024 Toyota Tundra Twin-Turbo V6 Engine
Unlike its first and second-gen forebearers, the 2024 Toyota Tundra is sold with no V8 engine option. Under the hood of every Toyota Tundra is a V35A-FTS V6 engine with 3.4 liters of displacement and forced induction courtesy of twin turbochargers, the latter ensuring that full-size truck buyers wouldn't miss the burly and torque-y nature of the venerable 5.7-liter V8 that powered the old Tundras.
The Toyota Tundra shares its new twin-turbo V6 engine with the Lexus LX 600 and LS 500 flagship sedan, an indomitable powerhouse that produces 358 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque in base models and up to 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque in higher trim grades.
Of course, the crème of the crop is Toyota's i-FORCE Max Hybrid powertrain that combines turbocharged V6 power with an electric motor tucked neatly within the standard 10-speed transmission. The Tundra Hybrid has 437 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, and it comes standard on the Tundra TRD Pro and Capstone.
Meanwhile, the hybrid powertrain remains optional on the Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition. The Tundra shares its potent hybrid V6 powertrain with the also-new Sequoia full-size SUV. For perspective, the i-FORCE Max Hybrid V6 produces around 56 more horses and 182 lb-ft more torque than the previous 5.7-liter V8.
Toyota Tundra twin-turbo V6: Engineered for durability
Despite the smaller displacement and two fewer cylinders, the Tundra's twin-turbocharged V6 mill produces more power and torque than the old V8. The V6 features an all-aluminum block, dual overhead cams with 32 valves, an air-to-water intercooler, and Toyota's dual VVTi variable valve timing to ensure power and torque are available across the power band.
Moreover, Toyota engineers focused on maximizing engine cooling to make the V6 more capable and reliable in heavy-duty work. The aluminum cylinder heads feature twin-layer water jackets with precisely machined cross channels to keep the engine cool. In addition, water jackets near the exhaust valves and an integrated exhaust manifold help to lower combustion gas temperatures before entering the turbochargers.
The 2024 Toyota Tundra is available in a DoubleCab four-door body with a 6.5-foot or 8.1-foot bed or a four-door CrewMax body with a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Buyers could choose a rear-wheel or 4x4 drivetrain. The Tundra could tow 8,300 to 11,175 pounds when properly equipped, making it no less capable despite its downsized V6 engine.