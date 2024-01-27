Toyota's 10 Highest Horsepower Engines Ever Built, Ranked

Toyota's position as one of the largest automakers in the world is a hard-earned one. Chiefly, it got there by spending decades building reliable, practical, and affordable cars, at the heart of which sat some of the most durable engines on the market. There's a reason that reliability surveys consistently rank the Toyota and Lexus brands among the best overall — the automaker has focused meticulously on quality over the years, delivering powerplants that can handle decades of hard work without complaint.

However, as well as being just durable, Toyota's powerplants have become increasingly potent over the years too. A few decades ago, the brand's unwritten agreement with other Japanese manufacturers saw it officially limiting its cars to 276 horsepower, but since then, the gloves have come off, and power figures have risen significantly.

We've rounded up ten of the most powerful Toyota engines to date, ranked by their horsepower outputs. To keep things simple, we've only included engines built in-house by Toyota — so the Toyota-based units found in Lotus cars don't count — and we've also only counted output from combustion engines. Toyota is renowned for its hybrids, but for the purpose of this list, we're only considering the output of a car's gas engine alone, not its combined hybrid power output.