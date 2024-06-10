Every Toyota Model Powered By The 16-Valve 4A-GE Engine

Few engines captivated as many automotive enthusiasts as Toyota's 4A-GE engine. Sure, Ferrari's classic Colombo V12s are the talking point among deep-pocket collectors, and JDM's inline-6 powerhouses are a staple in the high-horsepower race, but all of those are unattainable for the average car aficionado. What the common enthusiast dreams about is small engines that can bring a smile to the face, and the 16-valve 4A-GE fits that bill perfectly.

The biggest attraction in the 4A-GE circus is its high-revving nature, which — apart from its solid power numbers — brought racecar-like sounds to regular Toyotas. Despite that obvious appeal, perhaps the most important aspect of this 1.6-liter masterpiece is its flexibility. Unlike most other performance engines, the 4A-GE will fit just about any drivetrain configuration. Want a rear-wheel-drive fun machine powered by a 4A-GE? No problem. Maybe a front-wheel-drive hot hatch? Also, possible. There is even a mid-engine sports car with the 4A-GE!

This compliance with various types of Toyota sports cars made the 4A-GE desirable among different groups of enthusiasts. It's one of Toyota's magnum opus motors, encompassing most of its performance vehicles in the 1980s and 1990s. Heck, an 11,000-rpm 4A-GE even powered Formula Atlantic cars –- that's how versatile this tiny unit is. However, in this article, we will focus on all production cars powered by the first three generations of the engine with four valves per cylinder. So, brace yourselves because every 4A-GE ride is a wild ride!