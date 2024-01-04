Here's What Toyota's 'MR2' Abbreviation Means
Despite typically making the list of worst Porsche car models ever built, the 914 started a trend. When Volkswagen and Porsche released the jointly developed mid-engine two-seat sports car in 1969, other automakers took note and began designing their own.
Fiat dropped the X1/9 in 1972 and then the Lancia Scorpion a few years later (1976). Pontiac began producing the Fiero in late '83 as a 1984 model, and Toyota got into the act, showing off its take on the mid-engine sports car – the MR2 – at the 1983 Tokyo auto show, but wouldn't get to market until the second half of 1984 (as a 1985 model).
Ironically, the MR2 didn't start as a sports car. Toyota's designers originally intended it to be a two-person commuter car that got good gas mileage. Still, when that idea didn't hit well with consumers, the company decided to take inspiration from its classic Sports 800 and design a sportier vehicle.
Much in the same way the VW-Porsche 914 was Germany's first mid-engine sports car, the MR2 was Japan's first mid-engine production car. And it, too, was a "parts bin special." It used the Corolla's engine, chassis, transmission, and some pieces from its MacPherson strut suspension in order to make production as easy and affordable as possible.
Despite the parts bin label, it was still a well-designed driver's car.
An exotic car with a budget price tag
Not only was the suspension fine-tuned at Lotus, but prototypes were test-driven to work out all the kinks by someone who knew a thing or two about driving — Dan Gurney, a well-known American Formula 1 and sports car racer/manufacturer.
MR2 (aka Mister Two) stands for "midship runabout 2-seater." There are no hidden meanings here. The mid-engine packed a 112 hp, 16-valve, twin-cam 1.6-liter inline-four mounted in front of the rear axle, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox (an optional 4-speed automatic was available).
The Mister Two's specs were impressive for a tiny "budget" car. With a top speed of 120 mph and a curb weight of just under 2,400 pounds, it got from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds (comparable to a Porsche 944), zero to 100 in 27.5 seconds, and finished the standing quarter-mile in 16.2 seconds at 84 mph.
Disc brakes, pop-up headlights, and an optional rear spoiler (that actually worked) rounded out the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 2-passenger, 2-door coupe. With a base price of just $10,999, it was — as Motor Trend put it — basically a "budget exotic car."
Moreover, Automobile magazine dared to compare a 1986 Toyota MR2 to a 1985 Ferrari 308 QV for its first cover story in 1986. The result? "The MR2 is a source of pure, unalloyed driving fun and is infinitely superior to anything remotely like it. God help the Italians if the Japanese ever decide to build supercars."
With accolades like that, Toyota should have never discontinued the MR2.