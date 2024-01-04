Here's What Toyota's 'MR2' Abbreviation Means

Despite typically making the list of worst Porsche car models ever built, the 914 started a trend. When Volkswagen and Porsche released the jointly developed mid-engine two-seat sports car in 1969, other automakers took note and began designing their own.

Fiat dropped the X1/9 in 1972 and then the Lancia Scorpion a few years later (1976). Pontiac began producing the Fiero in late '83 as a 1984 model, and Toyota got into the act, showing off its take on the mid-engine sports car – the MR2 – at the 1983 Tokyo auto show, but wouldn't get to market until the second half of 1984 (as a 1985 model).

Ironically, the MR2 didn't start as a sports car. Toyota's designers originally intended it to be a two-person commuter car that got good gas mileage. Still, when that idea didn't hit well with consumers, the company decided to take inspiration from its classic Sports 800 and design a sportier vehicle.

Much in the same way the VW-Porsche 914 was Germany's first mid-engine sports car, the MR2 was Japan's first mid-engine production car. And it, too, was a "parts bin special." It used the Corolla's engine, chassis, transmission, and some pieces from its MacPherson strut suspension in order to make production as easy and affordable as possible.

Despite the parts bin label, it was still a well-designed driver's car.