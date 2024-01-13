Here's What Made Ferrari's Colombo Engine So Special

Before focusing on the engine, it's worth understanding the man behind the machine. Born in Milan in 1903, Gioacchino Colombo (above, right) was an Italian engine designer whose resume boasted work at Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Bugatti, MV Agusta, and Ferrari.

Colombo joined Alfa Romeo at age 21 and worked on the P2 Grand Prix race car. By 1928 (aged just 25), he was promoted to head of the technical department, overseeing both Alfa Romeo's road and race cars. In 1937, he left Alfa to join Ferrari, where he began work on the company's early V12 engines, but returned to Alfa just a year later as head of the race team's design department. In that role, Colombo saw his 1.5-liter, supercharged V12 engines win their first races and enjoy a successful few years before the competition was suspended during World War II.

As well as a small capacity and 12 cylinders, these early Colombo engines were known for their light weight. They featured a block cast from a type of magnesium called Elektron instead of the iron used by other manufacturers, and the case was made from two separate castings integrated with a shared head with dual overhead camshafts and a chrome nickel-plated crankshaft.

Colombo rejoined Ferrari in 1945 and was tasked with designing a 1.5-liter V12 engine for use in road cars as well as Enzo's beloved racers. Colombo agreed with Mr. Ferrari that the small-capacity V12 should have a single camshaft for each bank of six cylinders.