6 JDM Engines That Have Way More Power Than You Think

JDM engines have long attracted car enthusiasts and gearheads worldwide. And why not? They have creative and clever designs, are reliable, and really pack a punch if you know what engines to get and how to squeeze that performance out of them. You already know the major players when it comes to JDM engines, including Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki, and Mazda. Engines that come from these manufacturers, in particular, have a unique appeal. They are often connected with both street racing culture and polished engineering.

While several JDM engines are recognized and praised for their designs and factory specs, there is an alternate story regarding the unrealized potential of many of these powertrains. This "hidden" horsepower is the primary reason they remain massive favorites among tuning enthusiasts and modders. This is also one reason why there are JDM engines out there that have way more power than we think — JDM engines tend to be super adaptable to changes. The engineering principles used in designing these engines can allow for large increases in power output with very simple tuning and aftermarket mods.

Another reason is that the power of some JDM engines is often overshadowed by other reputations — some get pigeonholed into being the most reliable JDM engines ever built, or the most affordable, most economical, best JDM engines for project cars, and so on. Whatever the reason may be, here are six engines that we think have more than meets the eye when it comes to power.