4 Toyota Models Powered By The Legendary 2JZ Engine

Asking an automotive enthusiast to name an iconic engine is a sure-fire way to get someone to say "2JZ." For good reason, too. The 2JZ, as many people know, was the powerplant for the legendary fourth-generation (A80/MK4) Toyota Supra. It's a vehicle that's deep-rooted in car culture to the point that it has, in itself, become a pop culture icon. It's a movie star, subject to more automotive YouTube videos than one could possibly count, and has worked its way from nearly every motorsports discipline, spanning the likes of drift events to drag strips.

Though the Supra is the first car most folks will think of when prompted to come up with a vehicle powered by a 2JZ, the engine found its way into a myriad of Toyota chassis that some folks may be entirely unaware of. Many know that the 2JZ was also the powerplant for Lexus models like the GS300, IS300, and SC300. However, strictly sticking to vehicles with a Toyota badge, there are still quite a few 2JZ-powered models. Here are four excellent examples!

[Featured image by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]