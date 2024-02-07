A Brief History Of The Toyota Crown And Some Of Its Best Looking Years

The second-generation Toyota Crown brought a boxier and more familiar four-door sedan outline to the Toyota Crown lineup. As one might expect, it got a little bigger. The big breakthrough for the second generation was nearly doubling the horsepower output to 90.

With the third-gen model, Japan's rapidly growing highway system put Toyota's focus on safety, comfort, and improved powers. With power output up to 125 horsepower and the option of a four-door sedan or two-door coupe, the Crown was starting to branch out into modernity. Moreover, it began to depart from its dutiful utilitarian purposes of A to B transport and started to take on a feel of luxury.

However, our next stop on the best-looking entries goes to the fourth generation. Launched in February 1971, the fourth-gen model is an absolutely stunning blend of boxy and round that proudly wears both classic Japanese styling and a hint of Western design. The most outstanding design feature is the body-integrated bumpers that give this car a remarkably modern flare that was ahead of its time.

The fourth-gen Crown wasn't just beautiful, either. It also featured an electronically controlled transmission and an electronic anti-skid brake system. Like the previous models, it was available in both coupe and sedan form. However, the fourth-gen models offered a station wagon variant, too. Unfortunately, this gorgeous model only lasted until 1974.

[Featured image by Charles01 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]