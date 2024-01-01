The History Of Toyota's SA: It's First Post-War Vehicle

As tensions between Japan and China grew during the 1930s, the Imperial government redirected the focus of its consumer-facing industries to support the Imperial Army and Navy. Throughout the Second Sino-Japanese War and the Pacific Theater of World War II, cars and military-grade trucks were mass-produced primarily for military use. In the wake of Japan's defeat, the Allied Powers at General Headquarters (GHQ) prohibited manufacturing passenger vehicles, and though the ban wasn't lifted until 1949, Japan wasted no time before cooking something up behind the scenes.

Knowing that the Allied-imposed ban would eventually be lifted, Toyota CEO Kiichiro Toyoda pushed for the development of what would become Japan's first post-war vehicle. The Model SA wasn't a mere redesign of Toyota's first passenger car, the bulky and regal Model AA. Instead, the company opted for something sportier, landing on a look similar to that of the aerodynamic design of the Volkswagen Beetle.

Though the SA was secretly the first off the assembly line after the war, its release was actually preceded by a different, more conventional entry in the S Engine line.