10 Of The Strangest Vehicles Built During WW2

In times of war, especially as catastrophic as WWII, you need all hands on deck. This includes engineers and industrial designers. However, this can result in some interesting ideas bubbling up to the surface. During a war in which the economy is transformed toward total war production, everyone is working toward the same goal: producing materiel for the military. This means to continue making the things the troops already have and need more of, but also developing new weapons and machines to give them the upper hand over the enemy. In times before computer-aided drafting, this required a lot of trial and error in which building prototypes was the only way to find out if a new design would work.

Many prototypes went on to be some of the most useful tools of the soldier while others faded into obscurity. And without trying some new ideas, we would never have learned out which ones were best. Another facet is pushing the envelope to create the unexpected in another way to gain an edge over the adversary. This sometimes led to new armaments or transport vehicles that appeared odd or unusual. Even the first tank in WWI was a highly unorthodox machine, even though it went on to be a most successful piece of kit. But considering the extraordinary number of designs that made it to the prototype phase in this era, these 10 vehicles are among the strangest.