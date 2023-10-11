5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If Your Car Has An Automatic Transmission

Automatic transmissions have been the dominating automotive format for decades now. While manual transmissions are cool, the simple fact of the matter is that shifting an automatic into drive and forgetting about it for the duration of your trip is a much easier, lower-stress way to travel which is why stick shifts are a dying breed. That being said, just because an automatic transmission takes a lot less guesswork to use than a manual transmission, that doesn't mean that you can disregard its intricacies entirely.

Automatic transmissions are built in a very particular way to easily facilitate travel without the need for transmission minutiae. If you try to use them in the same way you'd use a manual transmission, or otherwise try to circumvent their operation with little "tricks," you'll end up doing a lot more harm than good. Certain bad habits can wear out the transmission's components, making it harder to use, and in the worst-case scenario, breaking it entirely and necessitating a mechanic visit.