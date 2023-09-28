5 Ways You're Hurting Your Car Without Even Realizing

Taking care of your precious ride has more to do with just changing the oil and periodically washing the body. Car owners often unknowingly hurt their rides with a few common mistakes.

For instance, there's a myth that driving with overinflated tires will help improve fuel economy, but it's one of the biggest mistakes you can make in any car, truck, or SUV. Au contraire, excessively pumping up your car's tires with air will compromise the handling and ride comfort. Moreover, it causes uneven wear on the tires, which is not a good outlook since new tires are expensive nowadays.

Another myth is to shift into neutral (N) when driving downhill, a dangerous proposition that could overheat the brakes and lead to excessive wear and tear on the brake rotors. Driving downhill with the transmission in neutral disengages the engine brake function, which helps the car slow down. Without it, your vehicle is typically free-wheeling and would take more time to stop, even when stomping on the brakes.

However, more unintentional mistakes could lead to more significant and more expensive car problems later on.