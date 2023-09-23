The Average Lifespan Of A Diesel Engine Is Longer Than You Might Realize

Whether you call them semi trucks, big rigs, or 18-wheelers, the large commercial trucks that crisscross the nation's highways with important freight are built to last. In fact, it's not uncommon for their large diesel engines to travel more than one million miles between rebuilds with proper care. This begs the question, how long can we expect the diesel powerplants in lighter grade — but still heavy duty — consumer pickup trucks to last?

According to Capital One's Auto Navigator website, diesel engines typically enjoy an average lifespan that's approximately double that of their gasoline counterparts. While caution is perhaps warranted as these vehicles approach a half-million miles, a few hundred thousand seems like a perfectly attainable goal. So what's the key to diesel's longevity?

A typical gasoline engine takes a mixture of fuel and air, compresses it, and then ignites the compressed mixture with a spark, causing an explosion, which is called combustion. The diesel engine — invented by German engineer Rudolf Diesel in the 1890s — takes a different approach. A diesel compresses air and then injects fuel into the compressed air. No spark (hence, no spark plug) is necessary because the heat of the compressed air ignites the fuel spontaneously.