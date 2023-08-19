The Most Popular Diesel Oil Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Engine oil serves a number of purposes in one's vehicle. It forms a layer of protection on the metal parts of the engine as it warms up while mitigating and distributing heat. When the vehicle is running, the oil cleans the engine from water, dirt, and metal particulates.

Diesel oil, however, has a generally tougher environment to operate in as it must deal with factors like compression and soot accumulation. It needs its own set of additives to deal with those issues and is generally used in a higher viscosity than gasoline engines. For this diesel oil ranking, we'll be comparing gallon-size bottles of 15w-40, as that's been the standard for a while.

It's important to verify the right weight for a vehicle, and that information is in the owner's manual and usually on the oil fill cap as well. The owner's manual will also be the place to look for oil change frequency –- often the oil should be changed every 5,000 to 15,000 miles, but it's best to make sure. Finally, while one's diesel Ram 3500, F-350, or Yukon may suggest Mopar, Motorcraft, or AC Delco oil, there's a whole world of aftermarket diesel oils out there to try, many of which boast specs far beyond industry standard CK-4. Here, we're going to rank the best of them.