Popular Transmission Fluids Ranked Worst To Best

Transmission fluid is designed to protect gears and clutch packs while allowing for smooth shifting. Much like engine oil, transmission fluid needs to allow for the right amount of friction, fight against overheating, and protect moving parts from wear, although automatic transmission fluid (or ATF) also acts as a hydraulic fluid, allowing the transmission to pressurize the fluid and initiate gear changes.

It's recommended to exchange the fluid at least once or twice over the life of a vehicle as fluids will break down with time, heat, and usage. Folks comfortable with a little DIY (and, likely, a small mess) can even perform the procedure at home. Just be sure to check the vehicle's manual, as recommended service intervals vary. For example, a 2021 Ford F-150 suggests a fluid exchange at 150,000 miles, while a 2003 Honda CR-V falling under the "severe service" category requires an exchange at 30,000. And it's equally important to use the right fluid — every brand has several different formulations, but not all are compatible with all vehicles. Even vehicles with "lifetime" transmission fluids aren't exempt – many technicians suggest changing these "lifetime" fluids before the warranty is up on the transmission — often around 50,000 miles.

While the simple choice is to use manufacturer-branded fluids like Motorcraft, Mopar, and Honda, these aftermarket brands often offer better formulas with additives that improve performance and longevity.