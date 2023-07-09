Popular Synthetic Oil Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The bane of nearly every motorist's existence is the simple oil change. Sure, we all know we need to get it done, as we're often told by the vehicle itself — not to mention our mechanics and our parents — that it's a necessary evil. Still, it's a bit of a chore, and the fear of an aggressive upseller at the lube shop is always looming.

Many vehicles produced today require full synthetic motor oil to be added when the used stuff is changed out. In an effort to help both do-it-yourselfers and car owners presented with a bevy of options at the shop, we've ranked ten of the most popular brands of synthetic oil. While all oils meet quality standards set by the American Petroleum Institute, we've ranked them by more intangible qualities -– things like user reviews, warranty information, brand recognition, and more.

If you're looking for an oil filter to go with that oil change, SlashGear has you covered with our list of the best oil filter brands. Further, if a broader motor oil brand ranking is something you might be interested in, we've got one of those lists as well.

One last note — we've linked five-quart jugs of 5W-30 Full Synthetic oil with our descriptions, but it's important to note what weight and amount of oil is required for your specific vehicle. That information can be found in the owner's manual and usually on the engine's oil fill cap as well.