Amazon Reportedly In Talks With Carriers To Add Mobile Service To Prime

In an attempt to reinvigorate flagging subscriptions to its Amazon Prime service, the world's largest online retailer is said to be in discussions with up to four different mobile carriers to provide a discounted rate of $10 per month — or possibly even free mobile phone service — to Prime members in the United States. According to several sources, the number of Amazon Prime subscribers has tapered off following a price increase from $119 to $139 in 2022. For comparison, Walmart's competing subscription program, called Walmart+, costs only $98 per year.

A person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg, "The talks have been going on for six to eight weeks ... but the plan may take several more months to launch and could be scrapped."

The four companies reportedly involved in the negotiations with Amazon are Verizon, T-Mobile, Dish Network, and AT&T. It's also worth noting that at least one spokesperson from Amazon has denied that the company has plans to add wireless service at all, according to TechCrunch. Either way, this Amazon-powered mobile service won't be launching any time soon.