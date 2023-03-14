Amazon Reveals Project Kuiper Satellite Internet Antennas To Undercut Starlink

While spotty broadband internet coverage isn't a dire circumstance for everyday life, living in a dead zone that no traditional service providers cover can be frustrating. In the Americas, rural areas are hit hardest by this issue, so the total population suffering through these deficiencies isn't debilitatingly overwhelming. That being said, it remains a common pain point the world over, and big tech companies have worked for years on new-age solutions to remedy it.

Satellite internet has emerged as the most common answer, and it has been served up in various forms over the years. In 2023, SpaceX's Starlink reigns supreme as the most notable consumer-oriented product, but just like the race its space-age Blue Origin subsidiary is engaged in, Amazon appears ready to lock horns.

Revealed nearly four years ago, Amazon is promising big things with Project Kuiper. Though the road to regulatory approval has been rocky, we could finally be close to a commercial launch. Our first look at the hardware today gives us a peek at the sleek units you can mount atop your house, or plant on any surface you need.

Last we heard, Amazon wanted to launch at least 3,200 Kuiper satellites to serve a global market, and we later learned it requested permission from the FCC to eventually add another 4,500. It'll need to cast a wide net if it hopes to best Starlink — which is available in more than two dozen countries to date.