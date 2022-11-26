Satellite Internet Vs. Cable Internet: Which Is Right For You?

These days, billions of people use the internet on a daily basis. Broadband Search estimates that global traffic rises to more than 3 million GB of data every single day. Sites like YouTube see uploads of 500 hours of content every single minute (via Oberlo), and Google receives 145 million searches per hour (via Truelist). The internet has become a staple feature of life in the modern era: People purchase goods and services online, and they find answers to their most pressing questions with the touch of a few keys, or a few taps on a smartphone. The internet has made for an interconnected society and a speed of life that is frankly unprecedented in human history. Even as people continue to make even greater use of the internet, there remains a contingent of homes across the country and the world that do not have stable internet access in their property.

LendingTree reports that roughly 12% of American households do not have internet service, and these people must find daily connectivity in a different way in order to access the services and exploration power that the rest of us take for granted. For some, the issue isn't lack of desire, but rather one of practicality and logistics. In certain parts of the United States, homeowners simply don't have the option to tack on cable internet service because local providers in their area don't offer it. Satellite internet can be a good alternative, but this isn't the only reason why someone might want to bring satellite internet into their home and lifestyle.