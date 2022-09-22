The FCC Is Tired Of Space Junk

Over the past few years, calls for handling the issue of space debris have intensified significantly, going beyond the NASA labs and into the White House chambers. Researchers have repeatedly warned that as more satellites are launched into space, increasing amounts of trash are posing a hazard to the space environment and should be controlled with the utmost urgency. According to the European Space Agency's Annual Space Environment Report, more than 30,000 pieces of space junk in Earth's orbit have been documented as of 2022.

In a study published in Nature Astronomy, experts from Edinburgh University called the problem a severe risk to "professional astronomy, public stargazing, and the cultural importance of the sky, as well as the sustainability of commercial, civic, and military activity in space." In a Nature feature, Purdue University astrodynamical researcher Carolin Frueh remarked that "if we go on like this, we will reach a point of no return."

It appears that space agencies like NASA are not the only stakeholders worried sick about the problem. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now proposed a new rule that would try to mitigate the space rubble issue by forcing satellite operators to get their disposal operations completed within five years of performing their first missions. Right now, operators get up to 25 years to ensure that their satellites return to Earth after concluding their jobs in the low-Earth orbit (LEO). Notably, the new rule only covers LEO satellites that float within an altitude of around 1,200 miles from the Earth's surface.