Why Your Internet Is Slow And What You Can Do To Fix It

The first thing you should check when working to solve an internet connectivity issue of any sort is the hardware itself. Today, most internet users will get their data through a wireless device plugged into a corner of their kitchen or living room (although a high, central, open space is the best place to put your router for the highest speeds). The Wi-Fi box is typically provided by your cable company and encompasses both the modem and router. The New York Times reports that while these boxes can (and often do) contain both, it may be a good idea to separate those devices, especially if your wireless box is particularly old. Router technology advances fairly quickly while your modem is likely to remain a viable tool for many years at a time. Updating the router can give you enhanced speeds when connecting to the internet through your wireless connection.

It may also be worthwhile to evaluate where this box is placed in relation to other devices. Whatsabyte reports that a Wi-Fi box placed on top of a microwave, for instance, may experience interference that slows or eliminates your connection to the web. Walls are also significant hindrances when it comes to connection strength and the resulting speed. Particularly dense walls inside your home can act as a barrier to connectivity and slow down your digital speed when in certain rooms that are far enough away (or multiple walls away) from the box.