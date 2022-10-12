The Best Place To Put Your WiFi Router For The Highest Speeds

For as much as many of us rely on Wi-Fi, we still occasionally run into signal problems. Whether due to major digital traffic jams from a crowded convention or unwittingly setting up shop in a room that's effectively a human-sized Faraday Cage, if you haven't had to deal with a spotty connection yet, you definitely will eventually.

But what about when we have Wi-Fi signal trouble at home?

A number of different elements can slow down or interrupt your wireless fidelity, like thick walls and conflicting signals from other electronic devices, such as the Google Cast devices that caused routers to drop Wi-Fi connections. But there are ways to mitigate these potential problems — and you won't necessarily have to pay for any extra gear, like a Wi-Fi extender or powerline kit to do it. Because as with many things in life, it mostly comes down to location.

The real trick is knowing where the most effective spots are, and how to best take advantage of both your router and your home's physical layout.